Local Scene: Jazz at Gavilan concert is Nov. 7

Jazz at Gavilan is Nov. 7

Gavilan College’s annual Jazz @ Gavilan concert will take place 7pm Nov. 7 in the Gavilan Theater. This year’s performance will bring an unforgettable evening of live jazz music featuring faculty member Dahveed Behroozi on piano and synthesizer, accompanied by drummer Jason Lewis, says a press release from Gavilan College.

The duo will showcase original compositions that debuted at the San Jose Jazz New Works Festival earlier this year.

Opening the concert will be the Sobrato High School Jazz Band of Morgan Hill, under the direction of Greg Chambers.

Admission is free for students; $20 for general admission; and $10 for senior citizens.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/event/1726772?schoolId=CA87775, or at the Gavilan Theater door. The theater is located at Gavilan College’s main campus in Gilroy, at 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd.

Buy books at the library

The Friends of Gilroy Library will hold their monthly book sale from 10am-1pm Nov. 9 at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth Street. Books will be on sale for $5 per bag for members. Membership dues start at $5 per year.

The library’s Isabel Jewell Book Store is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1 pm-3 pm, Wednesday from 1 pm-4 pm, Thursday from 10am-3pm. The store is also open the second and fourth Saturday from 10 am-1 pm.

DMV office reopens Nov. 12

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) this week announced that the Gilroy office at 6984 Automall Parkway will reopen Nov. 12, following an extensive summer long renovation.

The DMV last week announced that the Gilroy office would reopen before the end of October, but later revealed a delayed reopening date “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The office closed on July 2 for renovations, which include new flooring, furniture and other improvements, says a press release from the DMV.

Area residents are encouraged to take this opportunity to apply for a REAL ID, which requires an office visit to complete the application. Starting May 7, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved documents, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the U.S. and access secure federal facilities and military bases.

To ensure the shortest office visit possible, first go to REALID.dmv.ca.gov to fill out the online application, upload necessary documents and print a confirmation code. Bring your documents and confirmation code to the DMV office to finalize your transaction. No appointment is needed. Once at a service window, it now usually takes less than 10 minutes to complete the REAL ID transaction, according to the DMV.

The DMV is also offering more digital services that customers can access from home or their personal devices. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit, including self-service transactions that are no longer available in offices, according to the DMV.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers can sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.

Rotary Club offers $75k

The Rotary Club of Gilroy’s current grant cycle is offering $75,000 in grants for local efforts and organizations that benefit the community’s youth and senior citizens, says a press release from the club. Nonprofit organizations, youth organizations, and any Gilroy group or organization that benefits education, youth or senior citizens are encouraged to apply before the Nov. 12 deadline.

This year, the grant application is available in an easy, fillable format. For more information and to apply for the Rotary Club of Gilroy’s community grant cycle, visit tinyurl.com/Gilroy-Rotary-Community-Grants.

Since 1991, Rotary Club of Gilroy Endowment has granted more than $1.2 million through the annual Community Grants program, providing valuable funding for unmet needs in the community of Gilroy, says the press release.

Holiday arts in Aromas

Excitement is building in Aromas as crafters and artists prepare to offer their work to the public on Nov. 16-17 from 10am-4pm at the Aromas Grange, 400 Rose Ave. The annual holiday arts event has become a tradition in Aromas, located about 10 miles south of Watsonville.

Aromas artisans will display their handmade wares—including paintings, stained glass, photography, etchings, carved and turned wood items, jewelry, succulents, and much more. Attendees can enjoy live music by Jesse Martinez as they stroll the aisles and relax. Sip a cup of cider and relax at one of the tables by the fireplace, or take a free class from one of the crafters.

More than two dozen handmade items will be raffled off. The drawing will take place on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17.

PG&E: Defeat phantom power

Silent energy suckers are scattered throughout your home and business, often hiding in plain sight. These invisible drains on electricity can quietly add up to increased power use, even when appliances and devices are in standby mode or turned off, putting additional strain on energy budgets, says a press release from Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

PG&E offers advice to identify these costly energy vampires, and practical ways to lower their energy consumption and save money on monthly bills.

Many of the appliances and devices customers use are always plugged in. But these always-on appliances and electronics can account for nearly a quarter of customers’ annual electricity bill and can cost the average U.S. household up to $200 a year, PG&E says.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, the wasted energy across the country is equivalent to brewing 234 cups of coffee every day for a year.

The biggest electricity-guzzling ghouls include:

Television

Smart speakers/smart home devices

Cell phone/tablet chargers

Modem/internet router

Gaming consoles

Desktop computers and laptops

Countertop kitchen appliances: coffee makers, kettles, microwaves

These small no-cost and low-cost changes can help lower energy usage and provide relief when every bit of savings matters, PG&E says: