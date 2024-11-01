55.9 F
Gilroy
November 4, 2024
The author is thankful for high gears on steep hills and long climbs as the holiday season is soon to begin. Photo: Curt Hentschke
Spoking My Mind: Noticing November

By: Staff Report
Recently, I’ve begun to feel very sorry for November. It seems like every year now, just about the beginning of the 10th month, October and December start to battle for supremacy. 

In more and more stores, Halloween skeletons battle Christmas trees in one aisle, while inflatable jack-o’-lanterns and Santas duke it out in the next. Poor old Thanksgiving gets lost in the shuffle.

So, what can we do to negate November negligence? Ride our bikes! Enjoy those crisp mornings, filled with autumnal allurement: everything from crunchy, colorful leaves, to wispy, wafting woodsmoke. 

Oh, and while you’re riding, be sure to spend some of your saddle time counting your many blessings. There are always so many things for which to be thankful!

Need a major event ride this month? They’re still out there, but you might have to drive a bit to participate. As I’ve always recommended, consider booking a hotel, strapping the bikes onto their assorted carriers, and making a weekend getaway out of it. Two choices this month are north to Acampo for the Giro D’Vino or south to Buellton for the Solvang Sequel.

Now, if you want to stay local this month, consider heading over to the Gilroy Center for the Arts on Nov. 2, for this year’s La Ofrenda Health & Wellness Festival. There, you can join in the Calavera Bike Cruise. The festival (which includes bike checks, helmet giveaways and raffles) will last from 1-7pm, with the ride starting at 2pm. Gilroy Council Member Zach Hilton has arranged for free bike valet parking, so consider riding to the event!

As always, readers, I’m very thankful for YOU!

Save the Dates

Anytime: Gilroy/Morgan Hill Bike Match, https://bit.ly/BikeMatch 

Nov. 2: Calavera Bike Cruise, Gilroy

Nov. 3: Giro D’Vino, Acampo, deltavelo.org

Nov. 9: Solvang Sequel, Buellton, planetultra.com

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer, and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to he*********@gm***.com

Curt Hentschke
Curt Hentschke

Support Local Journalism
