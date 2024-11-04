We at Ten South feel compelled to address the ongoing misinformation surrounding our Builders Remedy project in Gilroy and to set the record straight, particularly in light of Mayor Marie Blankley’s recent letter to the editor.

Ten South does not support Mayor Marie Blankley’s illegal efforts to block the processing of our application to build affordable housing as required by the Housing Accountability Act. We believe in the rule of law and are following the law’s mandate to develop housing for all income levels.

This violation of state law is not just an administrative failure—it is a willful attempt to thwart legal obligations by Mayor Marie Blankley and members of the city council she has influenced. Mayor Blankley has coordinated with city staff and the city attorney to obstruct the processing of the application, to withhold crucial information from the council, and to mislead the council about the law’s requirements.

We would like our Gilroy neighbors to know that these actions put the city at risk of severe penalties.

Under the law, cities that violate the Housing Accountability Act could face fines that, in this case, could amount to $25 million—an enormous financial burden for the city, caused solely by Mayor Blankley’s illegal conduct. To be clear, whatever the amount of the fine, those funds would not go to Ten South, but instead would have to be paid to the California State Housing Trust Fund, to benefit further housing in the state.

The State of California has now twice issued written warnings to Gilroy, putting the city on notice that its refusal to process our application per the Builder’s Remedy was a violation of state law.

Furthermore, it has recently come to our attention that sitting Council member and ally of Mayor Blankley, Dion Bracco, may have violated California campaign finance laws by allegedly assuming control of a campaign committee that made expenditures attacking his council colleagues for their opposition to Mayor Blankley’s illegal actions with respect to the Housing Accountability Act.

Ten South is proud to support candidates who respect the law, both state housing law and state campaign finance law, and want to build a better Gilroy. Our 315 Las Animas Avenue project is allowed by state law mandate and will bring a $250 million investment to an underserved area, providing exceptional homes and world class amenities for working families.

We stand by our opposition to Mayor Blankley, whose actions threaten not only our project but also the financial well-being of the city of Gilroy.

Our commitment remains to the community and to ensuring that the housing it desperately needs is developed in a lawful and fair manner.

Bill McGuinn

General Counsel, Ten South