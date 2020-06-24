Local Scene, June 24: County fair goes virtual, Gallery 1202 reopens

County fair goes virtual

The Santa Clara County Fair, which had been scheduled to begin July 30, has been canceled.

The fair announced that it will instead host a virtual show Aug. 3-7, with the Lonnie Toesnfeldt Memorial Junior Livestock Auction taking place virtually on Aug. 8 at 10am.

Details will be announced at a later date.

For information, visit thefair.org.

Gallery 1202 reopens

Gallery 1202 has reopened its spot at 7363 Monterey St. in downtown Gilroy with a new exhibit.

“A Thread of Color: The Art of Natalie Ciccoricco” runs through July 31. An opening reception day will be held on July 11 from noon to 8pm.

Ciccoricco is a Dutch artist, who currently lives in San Carlos. Her work involves creating mixed media collages by stitching embroidery thread through up-cycled vintage images and photographs, as well as postcards and fruit labels.

For information, visit Gallery1202.com.

Tademy named to Dean’s List

Zedrik Tademy of Gilroy was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2020 semester.

Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list. Tademy is a senior majoring in art and design.

More than 4,000 students attend classes on the Christian university’s campus in Newberg, Ore.

McCain inducted into Honor Society

Christopher McCain of Gilroy was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. McCain was initiated at San Jose State University.

McCain is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Summer Reading Program registration opens

The Santa Clara County Library District’s Summer Reading Program, Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover!, is underway and registration is now open.

The free program runs through July 31.

Dozens of online events, ranging from family activities to adult classes, are planned over the next two months.

“The look of Summer Reading is different this season, but you can experience the same quality and wonderful programs that we have been offering to our patrons for years,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said. “Our goal is always the same, to foster a love of reading and offer many exciting programs and learning activities that everyone can enjoy.”

The library district also announced that curbside pickup of materials began on June 15.

For information, visit sccld.org.