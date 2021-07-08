Local Scene: Library book sale, craft fair

Vendors setting up downtown

More than 30 food and craft vendors will set up in the lawn next to the Gilroy Center for the Arts, 7341 Monterey St., on July 10 for the sixth annual Craft and Vendor Fair.

Hosted by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, the fair runs from 10am to 3pm.

Book sale returns as library expands hours

The Friends of the Gilroy Library will hold a Big Book Sale on July 10 from 1-4pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

Purchase individual items or a full bag ($5 for members and $8 for nonmembers).

The Gilroy Library will also be expanding its hours. Beginning July 12, the library will be open Monday through Wednesday from 1-6pm and Thursday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

Bridal show set for July 17

The Neon Exchange, 7365 Monterey St., will host its first bridal show on July 17 from 10am to 4pm.

The event will feature exhibitors showcasing their skills and talent in catering, baking, photography, event planning, aesthetics, hair and make-up and florists. A fashion show and raffle prizes round out the event.

Admission for brides is free, and $20 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at 252547312.planningpod.com.

Nonprofit hosts summer, fall events

Operation Freedom Paws—a San Martin-based nonprofit that teams up area veterans with therapy and service dogs—has announced its upcoming events calendar. Events help raise funds for the local nonprofit.

Upcoming events include an Aug. 9 charity golf tournament and luncheon at Coyote Creek Golf Course in Morgan Hill; Operation Freedom Paws’ 10th anniversary wine gala and silent auction on Sept. 25, at a location to be announced; the Oct. 16 El Camino Club Chili Cook-off; and the Oct. 24 California Bowling Writers OFP bowling tournament and silent auction, at 4th Street Bowl in San Jose.

For information or to sign up for these events, visit operationfreedompaws.org.

Hundreds finish Freedom Run

The 24th running of the Morgan Hill Freedom Run this year, a major fundraiser and event for the Morgan Hill Freedom Fest, was particularly poignant given last year’s need to keep the community safe.

One of the first in-person races in the county in the past 16 months, it was an opportunity to gather, see friends and run very fast, according to Freedom Run organizers

The run has evolved over time to include the children’s 1-mile and a United States Track and Field sanctioned 5k race. The sanction gives the local running community and the running community at large an opportunity to compete with athletes that are among the fastest in the country.

“Honoring our Heroes” was the Freedom Fest theme this year, and event organizers held a moment of silence to reflect on our ability to be there ,and on remembering those throughout the world lost and still struggling with the pandemic.

The Children’s 1-mile, 11 and under, had 124 finishers. The winning time was 6:44 with the Lamar twins winning the overall at exactly the same time.

There were 486 5k finishers. The 5k men’s finish was exciting and tense as Trevor Halsted of Palo Alto finished with a 14:58 time, followed by Matt Hazel of Morgan Hill with a time of 14:59.

The 5k women’s time was equally fast with Christine Hoffman of Palo Alto winning with a time of 17:57

Complete results and a downloadable certificate of completion are available on the Morgan Hill Freedom Fest Freedom Run website, morganhillfreedomfest.com.

Sioc graduates from Bradley University

Gilroy native Arvin Jonathan Sioc graduated with a MSN in MSN Family Nurse Practitioner from Bradley University in May.

Sioc was among the 1,000-plus students who earned degrees.

Bradley University is a private university in Peoria, Ill.

Local students graduate from the University of Utah

The University of Utah celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates during a virtual commencement ceremony on May 6

Gilroy students who graduated from the university include Tasia Mcconkie, with a bachelor’s degree in English teaching, and Mikayla Irvin with a Juris Doctor in law.