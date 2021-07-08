good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 8, 2021
Weekend heat advisory issued in Santa Clara Valley

Temperatures expected to exceed 100

By: Jana Kadah
Temperatures in the Santa Clara Valley are expected to reach the high 90s and low 100s this weekend, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory warning. 

The warning starts on Friday at noon and lasts until Sunday night. 

The weather service said hottest temperatures are expected for interior valley locations with temperatures expected to go above 100 degrees during the day and nighttime temperatures as high as 70 degrees in some areas. 

Temperatures are also expected to stay high in the Santa Clara Valley going into next week, but Monday and Tuesday will be “noticeably cooler” with temperatures in the lower 90s in warmer spots, the weather service said. 

Santa Clara County offers many cooling centers throughout the county and urges residents who do not have access to air conditioning to utilize the public spaces that are open from 10am to 8 pm.

As the county uses public libraries and other community centers, there is a long, changing list of available options. 

To find the closest one, people can visit https://emergencymanagement.sccgov.org/residents/hot-weather-safety

The National Weather Service also issued an excessive heat warning in the North and East Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, interior Monterey County and San Benito County with temperatures potentially reaching 110 degrees over the weekend.

Jana Kadah

