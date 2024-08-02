Local Scene: Locals earn academic honors

Local Residents Graduate from Pacific University

Gilroy residents Christopher Colyer and Tayler Martinez graduated in spring commencement ceremonies from the Pacific University in Oregon.

Colyer graduated with a bachelor of science from the College of Arts & Sciences. Martinez graduated with a doctor of medical science from the College of Health Professions.

Garcia named to dean’s list

Gilroy resident Dalton Garcia was named to the spring 2024 dean’s list for Western New England University. Garcia is working toward a bachelor of science in computer science.

Book sale supports library

The Friends of the Gilroy Library will hold their monthly book sale from 10am-1pm on Aug. 10 at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth Street. Books cost $5 per bag for members and $8 per bag for non-members. Membership dues start at $5 per year.

PG&E assistance available

To provide additional financial assistance to more households with past-due energy bills, Pacific Gas and Electric Company is modifying guidelines mid-year for the Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) program, says a press release from the utility company. REACH and REACH Triple Match help qualifying low- to moderate-income customers pay their past-due energy bill and help prevent service disconnections.

Since January, nearly 1,700 applications have been approved on the Central Coast, resulting in more than $990,600 in financial assistance, according to PG&E. The approved applications include 46 in San Benito County.

Furthermore, PG&E has provided more than $17.2 million in financial assistance to more than 25,000 income-eligible customers through REACH and REACH Triple Match since January. The expanded benefits and details on how to apply include:

Expanded Benefits & How to Apply

• Bill credit doubled: The maximum customer bill credit that can be applied to a past-due balance has increased from $1,000 to $2,000 for REACH and REACH Triple Match (total not higher than customer’s past due amount).

• Increased income limit: A larger pool of income-eligible customers now qualifies for REACH Triple Match, which provides a 3-to-1 match on customer payments of $50 or more to further reduce an unpaid balance. For example, a family of four making up to $156,000 per year could qualify for assistance.

• Past-due balance amount: Qualifying customers can now participate in the program regardless of their past due balance, which was previously capped at $2,000, and customers on a payment plan are also now eligible.

The revised criteria are aimed at helping more customers address high past-due amounts, especially over the hot summer months when energy usage typically peaks. Information on how to apply is online at https://tinyurl.com/3cuxk2ms.

Recreational swim

The City of Gilroy’s recreational swim program returns for the summer.

The program is held at the Christopher High School Aquatics Center, featuring various swimming opportunities including group swimming lessons in the morning and late evenings with open swimming times in the afternoon.

Starting June 11, the pool is open weekdays (excluding Mondays) from 8am to 8pm, and weekends from 8am to 5pm through Aug. 18.

For a list of classes and open swim hours, visit gilroy.theswimmingswan.com.

Downtown Live

Hosted by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, the free event features rock and R&B dance classics from various local bands. Grab dinner before the show at any of the restaurants downtown and help support local businesses.

The lineup is as follows:

• Aug. 1: Southbound 101

• Aug. 8: San Benito County Line

• Aug. 15: Mitchell James Band

Hollister Concerts

This year’s Hollister Concerts series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

• Aug. 3: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars Tribute, and Maroon Vibes, Maroon 5 Tribute

• Aug. 24: The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute

• Sept. 14: Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister. Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

For more details, visit www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.

Gilroy Rodeo

The Gilroy Rodeo returns Aug. 9-11 at 2365 Dunlap Ave. For information, visit gilroyrodeo.com.

Third Friday Art Walk

6th Street Studios and Art Center hosts Art Walks every third Friday in downtown Gilroy from 5-8pm.

The event features art stops with artists, entertainers, musicians and more.

For information, visit 6thstreetartstudios.org.