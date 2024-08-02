It is with great enthusiasm that I announce my candidacy for re-election to the Gilroy City Council.

Serving the residents of Gilroy over the past eight years has been an immense privilege, and I am eager to continue our work together to strengthen our community. My campaign is dedicated to our future, guided by unwavering principles of integrity, honesty, and respect for all. I am committed to representing every resident of Gilroy equally and effectively.

I will continue to work with every council member for the betterment of Gilroy and hold the city accountable.

Fred Tovar

I have served in public office for the last 20 years. I was first elected into public office in San Jose, in November 2002, where I served on the Board of Trustees for the San Jose/Evergreen College Board.

In 2008, I was elected to the Gilroy Unified School District School Board, where I served for eight years until 2016, when I was elected by the good people of Gilroy to serve on the city council, where I continue to serve.

In addition to my work as a public servant, I have also devoted my professional career to working in higher education. For the past 25 years, I have worked at some of our world’s leading universities, such as Stanford University, San Jose State University and Santa Clara University. My longest tenure was as Director of Student Services and Admissions for Stanford School of Medicine PCAP, and now I serve as the Director of Graduate School Admissions for the School of Education and Counseling Psychology at Santa Clara University.

As a Gilroy City Council member, I have championed many important initiatives, including the raising of the Pride flag every year and dedicating March 31 as a citywide holiday to commemorate Cesar Chavez. I served as the Vice Chair for the Unhoused Committee and as Chair of the Ad Hoc Committee for Downtown, and currently serve as Vice Chair for the Downtown Committee.

My vision for a thriving downtown has led to many important revitalization projects in the heart of the city. A champion for small businesses, I work alongside business and property owners to help ensure their success by advocating for and promoting policies that make doing business easier.

Understanding the importance of a thriving downtown, I championed many new initiatives to promote vitality, including the installation of new lighting for beautification and safety, and the redevelopment of city-owned land as a pop-up park—creating an inclusive, public space for community engagement.

My passion for local business is the driving force behind my relentless efforts to prioritize the use of local contractors and tradesmen to secure work on city projects.

I have tirelessly fought to improve public safety in Gilroy. From advocating to bring more school resource officers (SROs) to Gilroy to voting to increase the number of SROs across all public schools, I have championed efforts to improve the safety and well-being of our children, teachers and staff.

I have earned the endorsement of Gilroy Fire and Police because I have proven myself to be a trusted ally who consistently leads the charge in ensuring that critical funding needed to preserve and protect our safety remains a top priority. My commitment to public safety is unwavering, and I will continue to fight for the resources and support our fire and police departments need.

Known for working across party lines to get things done, I am a true public servant who puts the interests of our community above politics to work for all the citizens of Gilroy.

Only I have the trusted leadership and proven experience needed to build a better and brighter future for all Gilroyans. That’s why this November, I ask for your vote to re-elect Councilmember Fred Tovar – “Working for All of Gilroy!”

For more information about my campaign or to get involved, please visit FredTovar.Com or contact [email protected].

Fred M. Tovar, M.Ed.

Gilroy City Council member