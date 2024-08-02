As you might imagine, taking on the role of mayor in 2020 in the height of a pandemic shutdown was a formidable challenge, and one that consumed the first half of my term as mayor, but Gilroy since that time has seen a remarkable amount of economic development progress.

With an impressively long list of new businesses that have opened in Gilroy since the shutdown ended, the $32 million expansion of Pulmuone Foods’ manufacturing facility on Rossi Lane, and the current status of Sharks Ice Gilroy with the recreation and entertainment activities it will bring to the Gilroy Sports Park, our progress toward growing commercial opportunities is bright. Gilroy is thriving!

Marie Blankley

Sharks Ice Gilroy will be a reality before we know it. The soon-to-be single building structure of approximately 100,000 square feet will have two levels that will contain two NHL-sized ice rinks, spectator seating, training rooms and conditioning area, multi-purpose rooms, a restaurant and snack bar, and pro shop.

The facility will be paid for and operated by Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE), who will offer programs of hockey, figure skating, public skating, ice dancing, other ice-related activities and other event uses. Operating times would generally be between 5:30am and 1am year-round.

Thanks to a City Charter amendment passed by the Gilroy voters in 2022 to allow for a single step “design-build” process, the City of Gilroy can bid the design, engineering and construction of the project in a single step, and use the same contracting firm for final design and construction.

The current timeline is to award a design-build contract in mid 2025 (actual construction takes 14-16 months), and a goal of Sharks Ice Gilroy opening in 2026.

The benefits of economic development are many—not the least of which is jobs for our local community. Sharks Ice Gilroy will be an anchor to the Gilroy Sports Park, driving more visitors and overnight stays in Gilroy and attracting others to invest in additional recreation uses.

Pulmuone Foods, with their recent facility addition, now employs over 250 people at their Gilroy facility. Other food industry employers in Gilroy include Olam International (formerly ConAgra-Gilroy) with 450 workers, Christopher Ranch with 716, United Natural Foods, Inc (UNFI) with 230 employees, and Performance Food Group with 200 employees.

Our largest employers outside of the food industry are GUSD with 1,078, St. Louise Regional Hospital with 522, and Community Solutions with 365 employees. Sharks Ice Gilroy anticipates about 60 jobs, including part-time positions.

Looking ahead for economic development, in the works are steps to create a more robust image of Gilroy’s skilled workforce, and to form a development plan for lands around and near the Gilroy Premium Outlets to attract businesses and venues that would bring more visitors and increase the city’s sales tax revenue.

Below are just some of the businesses that have opened (and some that are close to opening) since the pandemic shutdown ended. Support our local businesses!

• 6503 Cameron Blvd – Industrial Shell Buildings: Completed, tenant improvements for portions of buildings are in plan review

• Plaza Allium – Chestnut and Tenth Street

• Starbucks: New 2,174 square foot building with drive-thru lanes

• Chick-fil-A: New 5,148 square foot building with drive-thru restaurant, in construction

• Hyatt: New five-story hotel with 112 guestrooms and 112 bathrooms, in plan review.

• Circle K: New 3,948 square foot convenience store & a fuel canopy with five fuel pumps, in plan review

• Blue Wave Car Wash: Construction of a 3,960 square foot car wash, in plan review

• Nordstrom Rack: New retailer 24,516 sq.ft – located at Gilroy Crossing – Open.

And in downtown Gilroy:

• Gilroy Bowl: Open at 7554 Monterey St.

• Savvy Sweets: Permit issued at 7357 Monterey St.

• Aldo’s Italian Restaurant: In construction, 7423 Monterey St.

• Covale: Open, 7534 Gourmet Alley

• Camino Coffee: Open at 7300 Monterey St.

• Rosie’s Protein Bar: Open at 7432 Monterey St.

And Gourmet Alley, which is under construction and on its way to bringing pedestrian-only space to our downtown for businesses, residents and visitors to enjoy.

Mayor Marie Blankley

City of Gilroy