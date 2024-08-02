The Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority this week celebrated an $800,000 federal allocation that will pay for accessibility improvements to a trail and other facilities at the Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve in Morgan Hill.

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-19) joined OSA officials and other community members to announce the upcoming use of the funds at a July 31 press conference at the local preserve, which is located at 550 Palm Ave.

The funding, secured by Panetta through the Federal Community Project Fund, will help improve the Heart’s Delight Trail at the Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve. Construction is expected to begin in summer 2025, with an anticipated completion date of 2026.

“As the U.S. Representative for the 19th Congressional District, it’s an honor to show that the federal government can actually affect people’s lives by investing in their access to our local environment,” Panetta said.

The accessibility project will help the OSA expand programming and connect the community to nature by highlighting the views, wildlife and natural resources that are found at the preserve, says a press release from OSA. Scheduled improvements include a new shaded central gathering area at the park entrance, accessible signage and seating.

The total cost of the project is $1.4 million, with $800,000 funded by the Federal Community Project Funding, $200,000 from Valley Water’s Safe Clean Water Program and $400,000 from OSA Measure Q, says the press release.

“Increasing access to open space is imperative for local communities,” said John L. Varela, Valley Water Board Director, District 1. “Valley Water is pleased to provide funding that, combined with federal funds, will enhance Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve for the enjoyment of all.”

The project will also include improvements to the existing quarter-mile Heart’s Delight Trail at the Coyote Valley preserve. These improvements include standardizing the width of the trail and installing a stabilized surface, the OSA said.

Furthermore, a new accessible picnic and gathering area will be designed to facilitate use for the public and support environmental education programming for schools and other community groups. Stops along the Heart’s Delight Trail will feature new interpretive signage about the history and future of Coyote Valley.

“The Heart’s Delight Trail improvement is a welcome addition to the accessible trail network for older and disabled adults and their caregivers,” said Dr. Anne Ferguson, founder and executive director of Bay Area Older Adults.