Faith is discussed in many Bible passages. I’m sure you are familiar with the phrase being justified by faith (Romans 5:1-2), salvation by grace through faith (Ephesians 2:8-9) and Matthew 17:20 referencing having faith the size of a mustard seed. Hebrews chapter 11 speaks to living by faith and mentions many bible heroes that walked in faith.

Susan Mister

The faith I want to talk about is not the faithful walk of those that have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, but the faithfulness of God. There are many characteristics and attributes of God. Besides being infinite (Psalm 147:5, Colossians 1:17), God is all-knowing, omniscient (Isaiah 46:9-10), all-powerful, omnipotent (Psalm 24:8, Revelation 1:8) and He is everywhere, omnipresent (Psalm 139.7-10). He is immutable, never changing. He is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow (Malachi 3:6).

Emet is a word meaning “faithfulness” or “truth” and is expressed throughout the Bible. In all His relations with His people, God is faithful. In Genesis 22, Abraham got a promise from God that through his son there would be generations more numerous than the stars and when asked to sacrifice his son, Isaac, Abraham knew God would keep his promise. He told the servants he was traveling with that they would worship and then “we” (both Abraham and Isaac) would come back. God was faithful to Sarah after she waited many years for the promise of a son. Hannah saw the results of God’s faithfulness after lamenting over being childless. She received God’s blessing and became the mother of Samuel (1 Samuel 1-2:21) and others. After losing everything, Job trusted in God’s faithfulness and received double blessings.

God told Noah what was going to happen and it did. He is the sovereign God who fulfills His promises. Because of His faithful love, His mercies are new every day (Lamentations 3:22-23). “For no matter how many promises God has made, they are ”Yes” in Christ. And so through Him the “Amen” is spoken by us to the glory of God” (2 Corinthians 1:20). Even when we are faithless, he remains faithful for he cannot deny himself (2 Timothy 2:13). How many times had the Israelites turned back to God after their suffering and God was always there for them? His faithfulness has no bounds (Psalm 36:5-7).

God keeps his covenant of love, by being faithful to those who love him and keep his commands (Deuteronomy 7:9). The fact that He is dependable means He is always there for me and I can trust Him. When I am weak, He is strong, When I am lonely, God is my comforter. He gives me strength to move forward and persevere when I feel “stuck”. He refreshes my soul and gives me rest when I feel overwhelmed and weary.

He is righteous, honorable, trustworthy and true. Entrust yourself to the faithful Creator (1 Peter 4:19) Please email me…[email protected]

I close, in the fruit of the spirit given to all believers: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness & self-control (Galatians 5:22-23).