The Monterey Bay Football Club announced Aug. 5 it hired Jordan Stewart on a multi-year deal to become the club’s permanent head coach.

Stewart—a former San Jose Earthquakes standout—is set to establish a new era for the Union, who currently sit eighth with a 7-9-6 overall record and 27 points in the Western Conference Standings.

“I am excited to join the Monterey Bay F.C. organization,” Stewart said. “The opportunity to coach such a talented group of players is incredibly inspiring. I am eager to have a team environment that encourages creativity and individual expression while maintaining a strong, structural foundation. This approach will give our players the freedom to showcase their abilities and make good decisions on the field.”

The 42-year-old Birmingham, England native will make his managerial debut for the Crisp-and-Kelp against Birmingham Legion F.C. at Cardinale Stadium on Aug. 10 at 7pm.

Stewart’s coaching career began in 2022 with the Quakes Academy before being elevated to serve as the first assistant coach for San Jose’s MLS NEXT Pro side Quakes II—now known as The Town FC—in 2023.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Jordan to our club,” Monterey Bay F.C. President Mike DiGiulio said. “He exhibits all of the qualities we look for in a head coach and I am excited to watch our development under his leadership. Jordan represents the bright and promising future of our club and I am delighted for everyone involved, especially our supporters. We look forward to the positive culture and belief that he will instill throughout our organization.”

As a player, Stewart made more than 400 professional appearances, including 69 appearances in the English Premier League with both Leicester City and Watford, and 71 appearances for the San Jose Earthquakes from 2013-2016. He also represented the England National Team at the U18 and U21 levels.

Prior to moving stateside, Stewart also spent significant time at both Derby County and Sheffield United. In 2017, Stewart ultimately finished his playing career with Phoenix Rising FC of the USL Championship league.

Simon Dawkins, who served as interim head coach for Monterey Bay F.C. this past weekend, will slot in as the Union’s first assistant under Stewart. In 2016, Stewart and Dawkins were teammates in San Jose.

“Working with my former teammate, Simon Dawkins, whose extensive playing career brings invaluable experience, is a tremendous asset to both myself and the entire organization,” Stewart said. “I can’t wait to get started.”