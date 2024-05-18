Local Scene: May 18 quilt show benefits AAUW

Quilt show benefits AAUW

The AAUW Gilroy branch will host a quilt show and lunch from 11am-2:30pm May 18 at the IFDES Hall, 250 Old Gilroy Street. Treat your mother or friend to a light lunch and a showing of a variety of quilts, from antique works to modern art pieces.

The event will benefit the local AAUW branch, which raises funds for scholarships for local students.

Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased from Marianne Peoples at 408.842.9022, or Judy Bozzo at 408.607.1621. The event includes a quilt raffle (tickets cost $10), as well as sales of quilting books and supplies.

Soccer tryouts begin soon

In a bid to scout for the next generation of soccer talent, the Sentinels Soccer Club has announced their upcoming tryouts scheduled to take place from May 18-June 1. With a reputation for excellence and a track record of grooming elite athletes, the club is on the lookout for players who embody qualities of exceptional skill, intensity, focus, commitment, passion and drive, says an announcement from club organizers.

Catering to young athletes aged 5-15, the tryouts present an opportunity for budding soccer enthusiasts to showcase their abilities and potentially secure a spot within the esteemed ranks of the Sentinels. As an elite local club, the Sentinels boast teams competing at every level, including the prestigious State Premier Championship West.

What sets the Sentinels apart is their dedication to nurturing talent, evidenced by their history of sending players to train internationally, says the club. This commitment to player development has not only elevated the stature of the club within the local community but has also garnered recognition on a global scale.

Prospective players aspiring to join the Sentinels are encouraged to bring their A-game to the tryouts, as the competition promises to be fierce. Coaches and scouts will be on the lookout for individuals who not only possess exceptional technical skills but also demonstrate the mental fortitude required to excel in competitive soccer.

For more information regarding tryouts and registration, interested individuals can visit the Sentinels Soccer Club website at www.sentinelssoccerclub.com.

Veterans Resource Fair is June 1

The South Santa Clara Valley Memorial District is hosting a Veterans Resource Fair from 9am-1pm June 1 at the Gilroy Veterans Memorial Hall, 74 West Sixth Street, in coordination with American Legion Post 217 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6309.

The event will include medical professionals, counseling, benefits assistance and some local businesses with services specifically for veterans. Veterans should bring either their DD214 or VA card for proof of service.

For more information email [email protected] or call 408.842.3838.

Garlic City Car Show is June 15

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce Garlic City Car Show will return to downtown Gilroy on June 15, for its 24th year.

Under the chamber’s stewardship since 2016, the Garlic City Car Show promises to continue its legacy of “community celebration and automotive excellence,” says a press release from the chamber.

The car show will take place 10am-4pm June 15. The event is a magnet for enthusiasts and spectators alike, drawing thousands each year, the press release continues. Attendees can expect a “vibrant showcase of custom and classic cars,” as well as a selection of vendors and an array of beer and wine options. As always, the event remains free for spectators.

Registration for car participants is open as of March 21.

This year, the chamber is inviting businesses and individuals to participate in the iconic Garlic City Car Show through sponsorships. This opportunity supports the event and promotes sponsoring businesses to a broad audience, says the release.

Established initially as a kickoff to the Gilroy Garlic Festival, the Garlic City Car Show has become a staple of Gilroy’s cultural and social calendar. After a brief hiatus due to Covid-19, the car show returned to downtown Gilroy last year, welcoming more than 30 vendors and showcasing 200 classic cars. More than 5,000 people attended the 2023 car show.

For more information on how to register or become a sponsor of the 2024 event, visit https://gilroy.org/garliccitycarshow/.

Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic is June 21

The annual Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic will be held June 21 at Gilroy Golf Course, with proceeds to benefit the nonprofit Gilroy Garlic Festival Association.

Since 1979, the Garlic Festival Association has distributed more than $12 million to community groups and charities throughout the county.

The June 21 golf tournament fundraiser is expected to sell out. Registration includes a round of golf, lunch on the course and post-play dinner, according to the festival association. Play begins at 1pm with a shotgun start, and the format is four-person scramble.

Dinner will be prepared by Gourmet Alley chefs. Fun activities are scheduled throughout the day.

Tickets for the June 21 tournament are on sale now online at https://gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com/.

Fundraiser supports therapeutic riding

One Step Closer’s 2024 fundraiser gala will take place 5-9pm June 23 at Coyote Ranch Event Center, featuring line dancing instruction, live auction, BBQ dinner, raffle, open bar and more.

Line dancing lessons will be taught by Janet Goddard, to live music by the Country Cougars. Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner will be the auctioneer for the live auction items.

The fundraiser supports all programs at One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit that offers adaptive horseback riding and equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities and U.S. military veterans.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the June 23 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ces7ck4.