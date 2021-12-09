good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 12, 2021
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: Adopt a Family for Christmas, holiday concert benefit

By: Staff Report
Adopt a Family for Christmas

Gilroy City Councilmember Fred Tovar will host his third annual Santa Meet and Greet and Holiday Giveaway on Dec. 16 to support preschool families, and is looking for volunteers to help bring cheer to local children.

Tovar is partnering with local businesses and community members to meet the needs of more than 100 families in the Head Start program.

The Adopt-A-Family Program, coordinated by Tovar and Head Start staff, pairs referred clients/families with groups or individuals who have volunteered to “adopt” a family for Christmas. Referrals come from school counselors and local agencies. Family adoptions are not guaranteed and are based on the amount of individuals willing to participate in the program.

The children range in age from birth to age 5. Most are currently enrolled in daycare at Head Start preschools in Gilroy. 

“As a community we have an opportunity to ease the struggles of families in our beautiful city of Gilroy, and make the holidays brighter for our neighbors and their children,” Tovar said.

Those who are able to volunteer for a few hours on Dec. 16 and/or willing to Adopt A Family are asked to contact Tovar at [email protected] or via phone/text at 408.750.7029.

Volunteers are also asked to dress up as an elf or reindeer at the event.

Museum gifts available for purchase

The Gilroy Museum has unique gifts available for the history buffs on the holiday shopping list.

Books, DVDs, drawings, notecards and ornaments are available for purchase at the museum, 195 Fifth St. 

The museum is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 4pm and Dec. 11 from 10am to 2pm.

Holiday concert benefits art center, school choir

6th Street Studios & Art Center, 64 West Sixth St., will present its first holiday concert on Dec. 11 from 7-10pm.

The two-part concert will begin with Alexandra Perdew playing on the harp, along with five of her students. After an intermission, the Gilroy High School Choir will present a 15-student ensemble who will sing a variety of holiday songs in a 45-minute set.

Light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be offered for guests.

All proceeds benefit 6th Street Studios & Art Center and the GHS Choir Booster Club.

For information and tickets, visit bit.ly/3l40BAZ.

Staff Report

