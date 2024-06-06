Local Scene: Preserve celebrates more access with new bridge

Preserve celebrates more access with new bridge

A newly completed bridge over Llagas Creek at Rancho Cañada del Oro Open Space Preserve in Morgan Hill extends the park’s existing wheelchair-friendly trail and leads visitors to a grassland day use area surrounded by riparian woodlands.

The Santa Clara Valley Open Space preserve will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 8 to celebrate the opening of the new bridge, the OSA announced in a press release. The ceremony will start at 11am and take place at Rancho Cañada del Oro Open Space Preserve, 4289 Casa Loma Road.

The ceremony will feature a slate of speakers, including OSA General Manager Andrea Mackenzi; Anne Ferguson, Founder and Executive Director of Bay Area Older Adults; and OSA volunteer Emily Chao with her service dog.

The new bridge connects the park’s existing Llagas Creek Loop with the new 800-foot Hidden Meadow Trail. Amenities include an accessible trail, seating and educational signage on the diverse ecosystem found surrounding the creek, according to the OSA.

The construction of the bridge was funded with $1.12 million from the California State Parks Per Capita Program, says the press release.

Garlic City Car Show is June 15

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce Garlic City Car Show will return to downtown Gilroy on June 15, for its 24th year.

Under the chamber’s stewardship since 2016, the Garlic City Car Show promises to continue its legacy of “community celebration and automotive excellence,” according to the chamber.

The car show will take place 10am-4pm June 15. The event is a magnet for enthusiasts and spectators alike, drawing thousands each year. Attendees can expect a “vibrant showcase of custom and classic cars,” as well as a selection of vendors and an array of beer and wine options, the chamber added. As always, the event remains free for spectators.

This year, the chamber is inviting businesses and individuals to participate in the iconic Garlic City Car Show through sponsorships. This opportunity supports the event and promotes sponsoring businesses to a broad audience, says the release.

Established initially as a kickoff to the Gilroy Garlic Festival, the Garlic City Car Show has become a staple of Gilroy’s cultural and social calendar. After a brief hiatus due to Covid-19, the car show returned to downtown Gilroy last year, welcoming more than 30 vendors and showcasing 200 classic cars. More than 5,000 people attended the 2023 car show.

For more information on how to register or become a sponsor of the 2024 event, visit https://gilroy.org/garliccitycarshow/.

Recreational swim

The City of Gilroy’s recreational swim program returns for the summer.

The program is held at the Christopher High School Aquatics Center, featuring various swimming opportunities including group swimming lessons in the morning and late evenings with open swimming times in the afternoon.

Starting June 11, the pool is open weekdays (excluding Mondays) from 8am to 8pm, and weekends from 8am to 5pm through Aug. 18.

For a list of classes and open swim hours, visit gilroy.theswimmingswan.com.

Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic is June 21

The annual Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic will be held June 21 at Gilroy Golf Course, with proceeds to benefit the nonprofit Gilroy Garlic Festival Association.

Since 1979, the Garlic Festival Association has distributed more than $12 million to community groups and charities throughout the county.

The June 21 golf tournament fundraiser is expected to sell out. Registration includes a round of golf, lunch on the course and post-play dinner, according to the festival association. Play begins at 1pm with a shotgun start, and the format is four-person scramble.

Dinner will be prepared by Gourmet Alley chefs. Fun activities are scheduled throughout the day.

Tickets for the June 21 tournament are on sale now online at https://gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com/.

Fundraiser supports therapeutic riding

One Step Closer’s 2024 fundraiser gala will take place 5-9pm June 23 at Coyote Ranch Event Center, featuring line dancing instruction, live auction, BBQ dinner, raffle, open bar and more.

Line dancing lessons will be taught by Janet Goddard, to live music by the Country Cougars. Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner will be the auctioneer for the live auction items.

The fundraiser supports all programs at One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit that offers adaptive horseback riding and equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities and U.S. military veterans.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the June 23 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ces7ck4.

Downtown Live

Hosted by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, the free event features rock and R&B dance classics from various local bands. Grab dinner before the show at any of the restaurants downtown and help support local businesses.

The lineup is as follows:

• June 13: Soul Kiss

• June 20: JJ Hawg

• June 27: Speakeasy

• July 4: California Standard

• July 11: 3 Mile Smile

• July 18: Phil ‘n the Blanks

• July 25: The Never Land Band

• Aug. 1: Southbound 101

• Aug. 8: San Benito County Line

• Aug. 15: Mitchell James Band

Gilroy Rodeo

The Gilroy Rodeo returns Aug. 9-11 at 2365 Dunlap Ave. For information, visit gilroyrodeo.com.

Third Friday Art Walk

6th Street Studios and Art Center hosts Art Walks every third Friday in downtown Gilroy from 5-8pm.

The event features art stops with artists, entertainers, musicians and more.

For information, visit 6thstreetartstudios.org.