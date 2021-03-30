Local Scene: Rotary Club distributes grants, mattress disposal event scheduled

Rotary Club of Gilroy distributes more than $40K in grants

On March 2, 2021, the Rotary Club of Gilroy distributed $44,332 to local non-profit organizations and schools during its annual Charitable Giving Program.

Since 1991, this annual program has provided $942,100 in financial support to a variety of local community needs, focusing on education, youth, seniors and local impact.

“This year we felt the support was especially critical to many of our recipients,” Rotary Club of Gilroy President Kathleen Rose said. “As an organization, we are proud to be a part of the solution in supporting the needs of those in our community.”

Examples of the support Rotary Club of Gilroy provided include funds for New Hope Community Church so it can purchase winter survival kits for the homeless, Gavilan College Educational Foundation to support the Student Emergency Fund, and Community Solutions, enabling it to purchase 10 computer tablets for children housed in shelters.

In addition to the Charitable Giving Program, the Rotary Club of Gilroy also provides scholarships to local youth and holds outreach drives based upon the immediate needs of the community. Recent and upcoming drives include a coat drive, gift card drive and sock and underwear drive.

Mattress disposal event set for April 3

The City of Gilroy and the Mattress Recycling Council will host a free mattress disposal event on April 3 from 9am-2pm at City Hall, 7351 Rosanna St.

Residents can bring mattresses, box springs and futons for recycling at no cost. No proof of residency is needed and there will be a crew on-site to assist.

This event is for mattresses only. To recycle or dispose of other bulky items, residents should contact the San Martin Transfer Station located at 14070 Llagas Ave.

For information, visit byebyemattress.com.

Gilroy residents earn degrees

Two Gilroy residents earned degrees from Western Governors University.

Noella Asana-Nfon received a master’s in nursing education, and Rebecca Shi graduated with a bachelor’s in nursing.