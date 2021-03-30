New city department heads start jobs

Two recently hired city department heads will begin their new jobs soon.

The Gilroy City Council on March 1 hired Harjot Sangha to serve as the city’s finance director.

Sangha will start his new job on April 1, filling the position that was vacated when the council appointed Jimmy Forbis to city administrator earlier in 2020.

Sangha has served in a variety of accounting positions for the City of Morgan Hill since 2013, most recently as assistant to the city manager.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from San Francisco State University in business administration with a concentration in accounting, and is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration from Golden Gate University.

Per his contract with the City of Gilroy, Sangha will be paid $181,272 annually, plus benefits. His salary in Morgan Hill was $166,135, plus benefits, according to 2019 data from the California State Controller’s Office.

The Gilroy City Council on March 15 agreed to hire Daryl Jordan as the city’s new Public Works director.

Jordan, who will start his new job on April 12, fills the position left behind by Girum Awoke, who left Gilroy in November after being hired by the City of Vacaville.

Jordan is currently the Public Works director for the City of Scotts Valley, part of a more than 25-year career that includes work for the cities of Merced and Ceres.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Fresno, in Civil Engineering and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Business Administration from California Coast University. He also holds a State of California Professional Civil Engineering License.

Jordan’s salary will be $177,770 annually, plus benefits, according to his contract. In Scotts Valley, his salary was $169,082, plus benefits, according to 2019 data from the California State Controller’s Office.