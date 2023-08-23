Local Scene: San Benito Oriana Chorale searches for singers

Chorale searching for singers

The San Benito Oriana Chorale is searching for singers for its fall season.

All voices are welcome, and no auditions are required.

Rehearsals begin Aug. 28, and are held at Christ Fellowship Church, 2066 San Benito St. in Hollister, on Mondays from 7-9pm.

For information, call 831.801.7131.

Spartan Race returns to Paicines

Thousands of people are expected to descend into San Benito County on their way to Paicines Ranch for the Spartan Race on Aug. 26-27.

The race, open to participants and spectators, features a variety of obstacles among a series of courses, referred to as the Sprint 5K, Super 10K and Beast 21K.

The ranch, located at 13388 Airline Highway in Paicines, previously hosted the event in 2022.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/4k92wn9b.

Gilroy Foundation’s annual fundraiser returns

Gilroy Foundation’s annual fundraiser, Day in the Country, returns Sept. 23 at 5pm at Guglielmo Winery, 1480 E. Main Ave. in Morgan Hill.

With a theme of “Fire and Ice,” the event will feature fire performances and ice sculptures, along with food and signature cocktails.

For information and tickets, visit gilroyfoundation.org/events.

Court releases multilingual video on restraining orders

The Santa Clara County Superior Court recently launched an educational video designed to provide information about domestic violence restraining orders in English, French, Mandarin, Vietnamese and Spanish.

The video, “Information Regarding Domestic Violence Restraining Orders,” aims to educate individuals on the restraining order process when it comes to responding to or receiving a domestic violence restraining order.

“Language should never be a barrier when seeking justice or addressing crucial issues. The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara firmly believes that every member of our community deserves an equal opportunity to fully comprehend the legal process and their roles within it,” said Family Court Supervising Judge, Hon. Brooke Blecher. “By providing comprehensive language options, the court aims to bridge the gap and empower individuals with the knowledge they need to protect themselves and their loved ones.” This video covers a range of topics related to domestic violence restraining orders, including the various types of restraining orders available and the processes involved in obtaining them. The video can be accessed at scscourt.org/domesticviolence.