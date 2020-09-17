Local Scene, Sept. 17: Gilroy Lions support neighboring relief efforts

Gilroy Lions President Lee Kalpin and Secretary-Treasurer Dean C. Raymond, presented Freedom Lions President Renee Skelton a check for $500 on Sept. 9.

The donation is in support of relief efforts for the damages from the CZU Lightning Complex fires. Currently, the Freedom Lions are assisting 47 families and these funds will be used for laundry facilities, clothing, food and basic necessities for those displaced by the evacuations.

Each year, The Lions Club of Gilroy supports 30-40 families with vision health services. For information, call Raymond at 408.500.8626.

Write-in period opens

The Candidate Write-in Period for the November election ends Oct. 20 at 5pm.

The City Clerk’s Office will be taking in-person and Zoom online appointments Monday through Thursday from 9am to noon during this period to process nomination papers for those seeking elective office.

Those who want to learn more about the nomination process can book an appointment by calling the Gilroy City Clerk’s Office at 408.846.0204 or by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

Student writing contest underway

The 12th annual Be-You-Tiful, Be Free Writing Contest from the Eating Disorders Resource Center is now accepting submissions.

Students in grades 6-12 residing in the Bay Area are invited to send in a poem or essay that addresses one of the themes related to self-acceptance, mental health, social media and body image. The EDRC’s goal in hosting this contest is to bring awareness to topics that are often stigmatized, encouraging youth to speak out and contribute their ideas toward a solution.

All entries will be accepted through March 5 and winners will be announced in the beginning of April. Middle and high school entries will be judged separately, with the top three poems and essays from each category awarded cash prizes of up to $300.

The contest is sponsored by the Santa Clara County Library District and Sutter Health.

For information, visit bit.ly/2QICrMP.