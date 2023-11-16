Local Scene: Spectrum grants $5K to St. Joseph’s Family Center

Spectrum donated $5,000 to St. Joseph’s Family Center of Gilroy (SJFC) through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

SJFC works with other nonprofit organizations to coordinate and streamline access to resources to poverty-stricken families and the unhoused.

Spectrum and SJFC were joined by Mayor Marie Blankley on Nov. 15 in celebrating the grant at St. Joseph’s Family Center Food Pantry.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Lisa Ludovici, director of government affairs for Spectrum. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 430 local nonprofits in 33 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019, according to the company.