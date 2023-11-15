65 F
Gilroy
November 15, 2023
safeway theft suspects
Gilroy Police are looking for two people (pictured) who reportedly stole a wallet from a customer’s shopping cart at Safeway on First Street. According to police, while the victim was shopping on Nov. 9, the male suspect distracted her by engaging her in conversation. After a few moments, the female suspect walked to the victim’s cart and stole a wallet from her purse, which was in the shopping cart, police said. The suspects later attempted to use the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at Walmart. Anyone who recognizes the pair is asked to contact Corporal Thomas Larkin at the Gilroy Police Department at 408.846.0350. Photo courtesy of Gilroy Police Department
Gilroy Police blotter, Nov. 6-12, 2023

By: Staff Report
13
0

Nov. 6

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 900 block of First Street.

• Grand theft was reported on the 200 block of Churchill Place.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 6700 block of Filbro Drive and 7900 block of Westwood Drive.

• A sexual assault was reported on the 100 block of Fourth Street.

Nov. 7

• Burglary was reported on the first block of First Street.

• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 6700 block of Silacci Way.

Nov. 8

• Burglary was reported on the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.

• Robbery was reported on the 8800 block of San Ysidro Avenue at 8:51pm.

Nov. 9

• Theft was reported on the 6100 block of Monterey Road.

• A suspect was arrested on an unspecific felony charge during a domestic disturbance on the 5400 block of Mesa Road at 4:12pm.

Nov. 10

• Battery was reported on the 900 block of Monte Bello Drive at 12:40am.

• A business was reportedly burglarized on the 7000 block of Eigleberry Street.

Nov. 11

• Burglary was reported on the 900 block of Renz Lane.

• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on Third and Rea streets.

• A vehicle was reported stolen on Hanna and W. Ninth streets.

• Robbery was reported on the 300 block of Leavesley Road at 7:34am.

• Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 800 block of First Street at 12:31pm and 7400 block of Camino Arroyo at 9pm.

• A sexual assault was reported on the 100 block of Bennett Street.

Nov. 12

• Burglary was reported on the 700 block of First Street.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
