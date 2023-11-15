Gilroy Police blotter, Nov. 6-12, 2023

Nov. 6
• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 900 block of First Street.
• Grand theft was reported on the 200 block of Churchill Place.
• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 6700 block of Filbro Drive and 7900 block of Westwood Drive.
• A sexual assault was reported on the 100 block of Fourth Street.
Nov. 7
• Burglary was reported on the first block of First Street.
• A business was reportedly vandalized on the 6700 block of Silacci Way.
Nov. 8
• Burglary was reported on the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.
• Robbery was reported on the 8800 block of San Ysidro Avenue at 8:51pm.
Nov. 9
• Theft was reported on the 6100 block of Monterey Road.
• A suspect was arrested on an unspecific felony charge during a domestic disturbance on the 5400 block of Mesa Road at 4:12pm.
Nov. 10
• Battery was reported on the 900 block of Monte Bello Drive at 12:40am.
• A business was reportedly burglarized on the 7000 block of Eigleberry Street.
Nov. 11
• Burglary was reported on the 900 block of Renz Lane.
• A vehicle was reportedly burglarized on Third and Rea streets.
• A vehicle was reported stolen on Hanna and W. Ninth streets.
• Robbery was reported on the 300 block of Leavesley Road at 7:34am.
• Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 800 block of First Street at 12:31pm and 7400 block of Camino Arroyo at 9pm.
• A sexual assault was reported on the 100 block of Bennett Street.
Nov. 12
• Burglary was reported on the 700 block of First Street.
Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.