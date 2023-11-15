65 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
November 15, 2023
Article Search
Valley Water crews pictured Dec. 15 were excavating dirt and installing walls inside a 20-foot tunnel under construction through the bottom of Anderson Dam. Photo: Michael Moore
CommunityFeaturedNewsAgricultureEconomyLocal NewsNonprofits

Projected cost of Anderson Dam retrofit balloons to $2.3B

Latest estimate is more than triple 2021 price tag

By: Barry Holtzclaw
22
0

Projected costs of the massive Anderson Dam reconstruction project in Morgan Hill have risen to approximately $2.3 billion, according to a report prepared by engineers for the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Two years ago, the cost of the dam project—required for earthquake protection and improved flood control for the Coyote Creek watershed—was estimated at $648 million. That nearly doubled last year, to $1.24 billion. The Valley Water board of directors is now looking at a new estimate of $2.3 billion, more than triple the 2021 price tag.

The draft cost estimate was submitted to the regional water district in September.

“Several factors contributed to the increase in the construction estimate,” the report said. “Risk reduction measures were added, such as the articulated concrete block auxiliary spillways for interim dams and a supplemental bid item for 1-year delay due to a shortened construction season.”

The new cost increase included increased design costs, construction roads and a new spillway design that lengthens the outlet tunnel under construction.

“Current market conditions have been incorporated into the construction cost to reflect significant increases in material costs, such as concrete and steel, and increases in assumed contractor markups for overhead and profit,” the report said.

The independent construction cost estimate was prepared by OCMI, Inc. and is anticipated to be submitted to Valley Water in December.

The new price tag includes $1.9 billion for the dam and spillway construction, plus approximately $400 million for related projects.

The completion date, 2032, has not changed.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency early this year announced $737 million in low-cost loans for the project, but the Valley Water board will be taking a new look at how to pay for the entire project, including possible increases in its wholesale and retail water rates.

Valley Water’s largest water reservoir has been drained to 3% levels.

Anderson Reservoir, built in 1950, is the largest of the 10 water district reservoirs and has a total storage capacity of 89,073 acre-feet (one acre-foot is 325,851 gallons of water, enough to serve two households of five for one year). 

Findings of the original seismic stability evaluation completed in 2011 on Anderson Dam indicated that the downstream and upstream embankments could become unstable during a very large magnitude earthquake.

Barry Holtzclaw
Barry Holtzclaw

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Local Scene: Spectrum grants $5K to St. Joseph’s Family Center

Spectrum donated $5,000 to St. Joseph’s Family Center of...
Crime

Gilroy Police blotter, Nov. 6-12, 2023

Nov. 6 • A vehicle was reported stolen on the...
News

PHOTOS: Gilroy celebrates veterans with downtown parade

With splashes of red, white and blue, as well...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,087FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
spectrum st joseph's family center

Local Scene: Spectrum grants $5K to St. Joseph’s Family Center

safeway theft suspects

Gilroy Police blotter, Nov. 6-12, 2023