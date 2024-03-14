68.8 F
Local Scene: Teen opportunity fair scheduled for March 23 at Gilroy Library

The annual Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic will be held June 21 at Gilroy Golf Course

By: Staff Report
An event for teens, hosted by teens

The Gilroy Youth Commission will host the OpportuniTEEN Fair on March 23 for all high school aged students who are interested in more information about local businesses and organizations. 

The inaugural event will feature local companies (including Gap, Gilroy Gardens and Swan Aquatics), nonprofit organizations (including Community Solutions and Youth Alliance) and government agencies (including the City of Gilroy and the Gilroy Library). Teens will have a chance to learn about the latest job, volunteer and internship opportunities. 

The free event will take place 11:30am-2:30pm March 23 at the Gilroy Civic Center Plaza/Paseo, next to the Gilroy Library (350 West Sixth Street). 

Purchase tomatoes, seedlings April 27

The South Valley Fleurs Garden Club’s annual heirloom tomato seedling sale will take place 9am-2pm April 27 at the Hollister Veterans Memorial building, 649 San Benito Street. 

On sale will be seedlings, perennial plants and annuals—all propagated by South Valley Fleurs members. There will also be a variety of herbs, vegetables, flowers and garden inspired crafts; and even a table for kids to pot their own plants for free. 

South Valley Fleurs is a nonprofit educational service organization affiliated with California Garden Clubs, Inc., and the National Garden Club, Inc. 

All funds raised from the April 27 sale go to EduGrow  Plant-to-Learn, a program that offers grants to youth groups and teachers who want to include gardening in their curriculum. The club maintains gardens in Hollister, Gilroy and Morgan Hill. 

Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic is June 21

The annual Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic will be held June 21 at Gilroy Golf Course, with proceeds to benefit the nonprofit Gilroy Garlic Festival Association. 

Since 1979, the Garlic Festival Association has distributed more than $12 million to community groups and charities throughout the county. 

The June 21 golf tournament fundraiser is expected to sell out. Registration includes a round of golf, lunch on the course and post-play dinner, according to the festival association. Play begins at 1pm with a shotgun start, and the format is four-person scramble. 

Dinner will be prepared by Gourmet Alley chefs. Fun activities are scheduled throughout the day. 

Tickets for the June 21 tournament are on sale now online at https://gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com/

Support Local Journalism
