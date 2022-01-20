good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 20, 2022
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: Youth piano competition; ‘There Ought to Be a Law’

By: Staff Report
Youth piano competition seeks applicants

Registration is now open for the 17th Annual Marian Filice Youth Piano Competition and Music Festival at Gavilan College.

Piano students ranging from fifth-12th grades can register to compete in the youth piano competition, while all other musicians can register to perform in the music festival.

The competition will consist of two divisions. The junior division is open to students who are in grades 5-8. The senior division will be open to students who are in grades 9-12.

Contestants will be expected to prepare two contrasting pieces from the classical repertoire (Baroque, Classical, Romantic or Contemporary), and perform them by memory.

Awards range from $200-$500 for grades nine through 12, and $100-$300 for grades 5-8. 

The deadline for entry is Jan. 28. The entry fee is $20 for the piano competition, and $20 for the music festival. For applications, visit gavilan.edu/academic/music/piano_comp.php.

The event will be held on March 6 at the Gavilan College Theater, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. in Gilroy. The competition begins at 9am, with the awards ceremony and concert taking place at 3pm. 

For information, email [email protected]

Public encouraged to submit ideas for city legislation

Gilroy City Councilmember Zach Hilton’s Office is inviting the public to participate in “There Ought to Be a Law.” 

This program offers the opportunity to propose new city legislation for the upcoming year.

“As a City Councilmember, I know that some of the best ideas we work on at City Hall come directly from constituents,” Hilton said. “When we work together as a community, we can produce better results.” 

Proposals can vary from local community improvements, entirely new policies/ordinances and revisions to existing ordinances/policies.

To apply, fill out the form at bit.ly/OughtToBeALaw

Proposals are due by Jan. 31.

Interest list open for Glen Loma Ranch apartments

The Glen Loma Ranch Affordable Apartments is currently accepting applications from anyone that would like to be added to the interest list. 

The apartments are open to people ages 62 and older and multifamily residences. Rent starts at $1,372 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.

To be added to the interest list, email Aperto Property Management at [email protected] or call 408.770.5245.

For information, visit bit.ly/3Ft6vDf.

Rojas named to President’s List at SNHU

Chelsea Rojas of Gilroy was named to the Fall 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution that offers 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Lei recognized at Bucknell University

Jonathan Lei of Gilroy was named to Bucknell University’s Dean’s List during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Lei, a member of the Class of 2025, is studying chemical engineering.

Bucknell University is a private liberal arts college in Lewisburg, Penn.

Staff Report

