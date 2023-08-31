80.4 F
Gilroy
August 31, 2023
Stephen Lowney
Lowney sworn in as Santa Clara County judge

Former prosecutor appointed to local bench

By: Staff Report
Gilroy resident and former longtime prosecutor Stephen Lowney was recently sworn in as one of Santa Clara County Superior Court’s newly appointed judges. 

An Aug. 18 oath of office ceremony “symbolically recognizes Judge Lowney’s long-standing dedication to the field of law and his exceptional legal expertise,” says a press release from Santa Clara County Superior Court. 

Lowney brings to the bench a wealth of experience in various legal roles. His professional journey began in 1993 when he served as a law clerk at Korda Johnson and Wall LLP, says the press release. 

Lowney served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office from 1994 to 2023 except for a two-year period from 2001-2002, during which he joined the firm Littler Mendelson in San Jose. He was cross-designated as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in 2005, showcasing his versatile legal abilities, adds the press release. 

“Throughout my career, I have always tried to be cognizant that my performance in the courtroom can impact the public’s perception of the justice system,” Lowney said. “It has always been important to me to be perceived by the public as someone who cares about the pursuit of truth and the rights of defendants and victims.” 

Lowney’s appointment to the Santa Clara County Superior Court is a fulfillment of the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Katherine L. Lucero. “With his extensive legal experience and profound understanding of the intricacies of the legal system, Judge Lowney is well-equipped to uphold the values of fairness, justice and integrity as he assumes his new role,” says the press release. 

A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

