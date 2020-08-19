Man arrested in Gilroy murder

A man was arrested Aug. 18 on suspicion of killing his girlfriend in Gilroy the day before.

According to Gilroy Police, on Aug. 17 at 6am, officers responded to the 7700 block of Murray Avenue on the report of a woman screaming for help. When officers arrived, they found a severely beaten woman inside the residence.

The suspect had already fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Officers immediately summoned medical aid and the victim was transported to a local trauma center where she later died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

The suspect was determined to be the victim’s boyfriend, Izaak Ruben Bermea, 49. Gilroy Police Detectives, with the help of regionalized task forces and several outside agencies, began an extensive search for Bermea.

Izaak Bermea

On Aug. 18, Bermea was located at a residence in Merced. He was arrested without incident at 5pm and transported back to Gilroy. The victim’s vehicle was also located and brought back to Gilroy.

Bermea was later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Silva at 408.846.0335 and reference case number 20-3753.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.

The Gilroy Police Department is reminding everyone about the Santa Clara County Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day, at 408.279.2962.

Additional resources are available at tinyurl.com/y4e58mah.