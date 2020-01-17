Man arrested in Gilroy sentenced

A Seaside man who was arrested in Gilroy was sentenced this week at Monterey County Courthouse in relation to a 2018 pedestrian hit and run in Salinas, according to authorities.

Tyrone Anthony Hall

Tyrone Anthony Hall, 36, was sentenced to two years in prison for failing to remain at the scene of an accident in Salinas that caused injury to a pedestrian, reads a press release from the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.

The accident occurred Aug. 18, 2018 at the intersection of Tyler Street and West Laurel Drive. Police responded after numerous callers reported a pedestrian had been struck by a 2006 Ford Expedition. When officers arrived, the victim was unresponsive and was transported to Natividad Medical Center, according to the press release.

Later that night, Salinas officers learned that Hall had been driving the Ford, which left the scene immediately after the accident, authorities said. Officers obtained Hall’s cell phone number, which they used to “ping” his location in Gilroy.

Salinas Police coordinated with Gilroy officers to arrest Hall, who was still driving the freshly damaged Ford, authorities said.

In addition to prison time, Hall was ordered to pay $40,322.02 in restitution to the victim, authorities said.