November 19, 2021
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Man arrested in relation to shooting outside Morgan Hill bar

Gilroy resident posted bail after arrest by regional SWAT team

By: Staff Report
Police arrested a Gilroy man who fired a gun during a fight outside a bar in downtown Morgan Hill on Halloween weekend, according to authorities.

About 11:35pm Oct. 29, Morgan Hill Police responded to the M&H Tavern, 17365 Monterey Road, to investigate a report of a physical fight in progress. An unknown male had discharged a firearm during the altercation, police said. 

MHPD officers determined there were no victims of the shooting when they arrived at the scene, says a press release from Morgan Hill Police. 

The ensuing police investigation led to the identification of Julian Tovar Gomez, 31, of Gilroy as the suspected shooter, police said. 

On Nov. 17, officers from the Morgan Hill/Gilroy Regional SWAT team served an arrest and search warrant at an address in unincorporated Gilroy. Gomez was arrested on a warrant accusing him of willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner. 

Gomez later posted bail and was released from custody, police said. 

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can call MHPD Det. Ryan Warren at 669.253.4984 or email [email protected].

Additionally, the information can be given anonymously online at morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.

Staff Report

