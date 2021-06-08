good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 8, 2021
NewsCrimeFeatured

Man killed in early morning shooting

By: Staff Report
A man was shot and killed near the intersection of Railroad and Martin streets early in the morning of June 8.

According to Gilroy Police, officers responding to a report of a gunshot victim just after midnight found an unresponsive man in the roadway, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Officers attempted CPR, and the Gilroy Fire Department and Rural Metro Ambulance attempted additional first aid, but the man was pronounced dead after he was transported to a local trauma center.

The 48-year-old man has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Silva at 408.846.0335, and refer to case 21-2353.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 408.846.0330.

Staff Report

