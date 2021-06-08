Citywide power outage hits Gilroy

UPDATE 2PM: Power has been restored, according to PG&E. Gilroy Police said the outage was believed to have been caused by a power line getting struck in southern Gilroy. No injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Nearly 6,000 customers are currently without power in Gilroy Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pacific Gas & Electric, the outage began around noon. Crews are en route to investigate the cause of the outage, according to PG&E, with an estimated restoration time set at 3:30pm.

Gilroy Police sent an alert at 1pm, saying traffic signals are out throughout portions of the city, and the outage is impacting the emergency communications center.

“Please refrain from calling the Gilroy Police Department unless it is an emergency until power is fully restored,” the alert read.