good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 13, 2023
Article Search
jaco de swart downtown gilroy bicyclist
Jaco De Swart takes a break in downtown Gilroy on Friday during his bicycle tour through the Central Coast. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedNews

Man traveling Central Coast by bike visits Gilroy

By: Tarmo Hannula
40
0

Jaco De Swart of The Netherlands made a pit stop in Gilroy during an April 7 bicycle tour of the Central Coast and surroundings.

“Along the way, I decided I wanted to visit the famous garlic city of Gilroy,” he said. “I once saw a documentary about garlic, and it featured Gilroy. I have kind of been wanting to pay Gilroy a visit ever since. My lunch at Garlic City Cafe was superb; the garlic soup was amazing.”

De Swart, who now lives in Boston to work at MIT, is studying at UC Santa Cruz. During his visit, De Swart drummed up the idea of bicycling from Santa Cruz to Santa Barbara. 

“But, unfortunately, Highway 1 was closed, so I cycled all the way to Esalen Institute and back,” he said. “I rode about 60-70 miles a day. I have done this before, back in Europe and the Netherlands, where I’m from. But it was the first time I did so after moving to Boston last fall—where I moved because I started a postdoctoral fellowship at MIT. But Boston quickly became dark and cold.” 

“I was visiting UCSC for my research on physics and the universe (dark matter), and I brought my bike,” he said. 

De Swart said he rides a 2016 Trek Boone, a cyclocross he made into a gravel race bike. It has 2×11 gears. 

“I was also looking for the legendary garlic ice cream, but I couldn’t find it,” he said. “I did have a nice taste of the local wines at Sarah’s winery. Great wine, although the alcohol was not very conducive for an energetic bike ride.”

De Swart said he stayed at an Airbnb next to a winery on Redwood Retreat Road. 

“Mount Madonna Road was stunning,” he added. “Especially coming down on the dirt road was lovely, with the view of the misty wine valley. Beautiful! But I may have felt some regrets coming to Gilroy after realizing that I also had to go back up Mount Madonna Road.”

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

PHOTOS: Big rig flips over on Highway 152

Tarmo Hannula -
A big rig loaded with office supplies flipped over...
News

Poppy Jasper Film Festival goes full bloom

Staff Report -
Sometimes people ask Mattie Scariot if she is Poppy...
News

LAFCO says annexation proposal is ‘premature’ in Gilroy

Erik Chalhoub -
A county board overseeing land annexations once again delayed...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
919FollowersFollow
2,588FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
highway 152 hecker pass big rig flip

PHOTOS: Big rig flips over on Highway 152

mattie scariot poppy jasper international film festival

Poppy Jasper Film Festival goes full bloom