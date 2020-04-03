good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 3, 2020
Credit: Robert Eliason
Featured

Memorial Day Parade canceled

Remembrance Ceremony still scheduled for May 25

By: Gilroy Dispatch Staff
Gilroy’s Memorial Day Parade, which annually draws hundreds along 10th Street to honor fallen soldiers, has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the Gilroy Community Organization announced April 3.

The Family Fun Day and Car Show at Christmas Hill Park, which follows the parade, has also been canceled.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our community and as such we are following the recommendations of health experts,” said Memorial Day Committee Chair Albert Lambert. “Organizing such significant activities during these uncertain times simply is not wise.”

Memorial Day is a federal holiday to remember, honor and mourn all the military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. There are 80 Gilroyans, from World War I to Afghanistan, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in serving the country.

The Remembrance Ceremony hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6309 is still scheduled for Monday, May 25 at 9am at Gavilan Hills Cemetery.

“While we may not be able to properly honor our fallen heroes this Memorial Day, we ask that community members proudly fly the American flag at their homes and places of businesses to show that these heroes are not forgotten,” Lambert said.

Gilroy Dispatch Staff

