Memorial items to be removed

City crews will soon remove the makeshift memorial left behind at the entrance to Christmas Hill Park after the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28, 2019.

Items placed at the corner of Miller Avenue and Uvas Park Drive will be removed beginning May 22, according to city officials. Those who have placed a memorial item at the intersection are encouraged to either remove it or move the item to the temporary memorial on the ranch side of Christmas Hill Park prior to the May 22 date.

Beginning May 22, all memorial items left at the intersection will be removed by crews and kept in a secure location until June 1. To retrieve an item after May 22, residents can call the Public Works department at 408.846.0275.

Any items left after June 1 will be discarded.