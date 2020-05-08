Miller Avenue closing May 11

Realignment project to last three months

A portion of Miller Avenue will be closed for three months beginning May 11, city officials announced.

Work on the Miller Avenue Realignment Project will close the road from Christmas Hill Park through the Miller/Luchessa intersection. The road is expected to last through Aug. 8.

Access to Christmas Hill Park will remain open from the north side of the park off of Uvas Park Drive.

A detour will be in place on Princevalle Street and W. Luchessa Avenue.

For information, email Gilroy engineer Weston Hill at [email protected]