December 12, 2024
Mission 10 Race scheduled for Jan. 25 in San Juan Bautista

By: Staff Report
The 41st annual Mission 10 Race will take place on Jan. 25, 2025. This year’s race will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Hollister, which sponsors and organizes the Mission 10 event. 

Runners and walkers from all over are invited to participate in the Jan. 25 event, which starts at Mission San Juan Bautista and offers breathtaking routes through the scenic Anzar hills while supporting local scholarships and charitable programs, says a press release from the club. 

The Mission 10 Race has become a beloved tradition on the Central Coast. This year’s edition promises to be one for the books. Participants can once again enjoy the scenic, USATF distance-certified Half Marathon, a favorite among runners, says the release. 

In addition to the half marathon, participants have options for all skill levels, including the 10 Miler, 5k, and the 1 Mile Kids Fun Run.

This event is not just about running—it’s about giving back to the community. All proceeds from the race benefit local scholarships and charitable programs, continuing the Rotary Club of Hollister’s century-long tradition of service, says the press release. 

Last year, the event raised $30,000 for college scholarships, benefiting local high school students; this year the chamber aims to raise even more in honor of the local Rotary Club’s 100th year of service.

Race times will stagger throughout the morning of Jan. 25, with the half marathon starting first at 8:15am. Race-day registration begins at 7:15am. 

For more information and to register in advance, visit mission10.com

All participants will receive a long sleeve shirt and a finisher medal, and all races (except the Fun Run) will be professionally timed with awards for top performers.

“As we celebrate this significant milestone—the Rotary Club of Hollister’s 100 years of service—we invite everyone to join in the festivities and help make this event truly memorable,” says the press release. 

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: The gift of love

Sports Roundup: Christopher boys basketball wins first three games