Christopher HS Boys Basketball (3-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 56-31 vs. Cupertino at Westmont; won 60-52 vs. Mountain View; won 67-55 at Westmont

Upcoming games: 6:30pm Dec. 12 at Valley Christian; 3pm vs. Piedmont Hills

NOTES: Cougars trailed Mountain View after one quarter but rallied to edge ahead 43-41 after three periods and then outscored the Spartans 17-11 in the final quarter.

Against Westmont, CHS led 50-44 after three and outscored the Warriors 17-11 in the final quarter.

Christopher HS Girls Basketball (4-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 68-5 vs. Mt. Pleasant; won 58-55 vs. Hollister at Watsonville; won 42-27 vs. Salinas at Watsonville; lost 41-33 at Watsonville

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 12 vs. Live Oak; 1:30pm Dec. 14 vs. Lincoln

Gilroy HS Boys Basketball (1-3 overall)

Recent results: Lost 46-39 at North Salinas; won 47-44 at Santa Clara

Upcoming games: 8pm Dec. 12 vs. Live Oak in the Bob Hagen Tournament

Gilroy HS Girls Basketball (4-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 56-22 vs. San Lorenzo Valley; won 57-13 at Yerba Buena; lost 48-37 at Aptos

Upcoming games: 3:30pm Dec. 12 at Stevenson in the Stevenson Tournament

Christopher HS Boys Soccer (1-1-1 overall)

Recent results: Tied 0-0 at Soquel; won 2-0 at North Monterey County; lost 1-0 at Alisal

Upcoming games: 4:30pm Dec. 13 vs. Carlmont

Christopher HS Girls Soccer (0-1-1 overall)

Recent results: Tied 2-2 vs. Homestead; lost 3-0 vs. Mountain View

Upcoming games: 7pm Dec. 12 vs. Monte Vista Christian

NOTES: Sophomore Alyssa Montejano scored both goals against Homestead. Assists came from freshman Rylie Costa and from freshman Alia Herrera.

Gilroy HS Boys Soccer (2-0 overall)

Recent results: Won 2-0 vs. Santa Teresa; won 3-2 vs. Nueva

Upcoming games: 6pm Dec. 12 at Monte Vista Christian; 3pm Dec. 14 vs. Kipp SJ



Gilroy HS Girls Soccer (2-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 2-0 vs. Willow Glen; lost 2-1 at Salinas; won 1-0 at Sobrato

Upcoming games: 10:45am Dec.14 at Monte Vista Christian

Wolf Watch

The Wolf Watch is a look-in at the NHL career of Gilroy native and former Morgan Hill resident Dustin Wolf, goalie for the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

Recent results for Calgary with Dustin Wolf in goal (as of Dec. 9):

Sun. Dec. 8: Lost 6-2 at Dallas

Fri. Nov. 29: Lost 5-2 at Columbus

Season totals: Wolf is 8-5-1 with a Save Percentage of .909 and a Goals Against Average of 2.84.

Calgary’s record: 13-10-5, fifth in the Pacific Division

Wolf has major home-road splits, excelling in Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome with a 1.85 Goals Against Average and a .942 save percentage.

On Dec. 5, espn.com wrote, “The Flames are surrendering just 1.76 goals against per 60 at five-on-five, which ranks third-best in the NHL. Dustin Wolf’s brilliance is the biggest reason for that. The 23-year-old rookie has notched a .918 save percentage. Calgary has an 8-4-1 record during Wolf’s starts and is 5-5-3 in all other games.”

