December 11, 2024
Local Scene: Book sale benefits Gilroy Library

The Friends of Gilroy Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10am-1pm Dec. 14

By: Staff Report
Book sale benefits the library

The Friends of Gilroy Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10am-1pm Dec. 14 at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth Street. Books will be available for $5 per bag for Friends of Gilroy Library members, and $8 per bag for non-members. Memberships can be purchased for $5 per year. 

Anyone who wants to volunteer for the Friends can email it****@ao*.com

The library’s Isabel Jewell Book Store is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1-3pm; Wednesday from 1-4pm; Thursday from 10am-3pm; and the fourth Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm. 

South Valley Symphony performs Dec. 14

The South Valley Symphony’s winter concert will take place 3pm Dec. 14 at Advent Lutheran Church, 16870 Murphy Ave. in Morgan Hill. The program includes Kyle Jones’ Christmas Concertante for Horn and Orchestra, Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Winter Wonderland and more. 

Tickets are available online and at the door. Students in K-12 and those currently attending college can get in for free. For more information and to order tickets, visit southvalleysymphony.org

Frontier pays penalties over hazardous waste claim

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the District Attorneys’ Offices of Alameda County and San Mateo County last week announced a settlement with Frontier California, Inc. for the illegal disposal and mismanagement of hazardous waste, says a press release from the AGs office. 

As part of the settlement, Frontier will be required to pay $3.5 million for penalties, costs and supplemental environmental projects to benefit the community, and make significant changes to its operations and practices to comply with state law, says the release. 

“For years, Frontier’s careless and unlawful hazardous waste disposal practices jeopardized the health and environmental well-being of California communities,” Bonta said. “Today’s settlement holds them accountable for breaking the law and implements strict measures to prevent them from putting Californians and our environment at risk in the future.”

The settlement is the result of more than 12 waste inspections conducted from 2011 through 2013, according to the AGs office. During those inspections at 10 Frontier facilities (then owned and operated by Verizon California, Inc.), more than 300 potentially hazardous items were recovered in regular trash dumpsters. 

The items included batteries, remote controls, splitters, aerosol cans and devices containing circuit boards, says the press release.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
