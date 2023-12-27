56 F
Gilroy
December 27, 2023
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Motorist dies in car crash near Lovers Lane

Three others, including child, transported to hospital with injuries

By: Staff Report
A motorist died in a collision with another vehicle on Highway 152 near Lovers Lane on Dec. 22, according to authorities. All three people in the other vehicle, including a small child, were transported to a nearby hospital. 

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene of the crash about 1:30am. A 2010 Chrysler traveling eastbound on Highway 152 had crossed over the double yellow line and collided with a 2018 Audi that was traveling in the westbound lane in the area of Lovers Lane, the CHP said in a press release. 

The collision caused the Chrysler to overturn and become engulfed in flames, CHP said. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene but were unable to remove the driver from the vehicle. The Chrysler driver—whose age, sex and city of residence were not immediately known—died at the scene of the accident. 

The Audi’s three occupants—all from Union City—were transported to Valley Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries, police said. Two of the Audi’s occupants were adults, and one was a 1-year-old boy. The child suffered minor injuries. 

CHP said it is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. Investigators could not immediately determine how fast either vehicle was traveling at the time of the accident. 

Anyone who witnessed the accident can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy office at 408.427.0700. 

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
