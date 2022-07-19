good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 21, 2022
FeaturedNews

Nomination period opens for November election

Candidates have until Aug. 12 to file

By: Staff Report
The nominations period opened on July 18 for candidates who want to run for local offices in the Nov. 8 election. 

The period closes at 5pm Aug. 12, according to a press release from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office, but it can be extended to Aug. 17, for contests in which an eligible incumbent officeholder does not file.

The registrar’s office is providing candidates with both in-person and online support options for issuing and filing nomination documents during the nominations period. Filing forms can be found online at sccvote.sccgov.org/candidates-measures

Filled out forms can be submitted at the registrar’s office in person by appointment; walk-in at the registrar’s office; video conference and secured OneDrive folder; or by USPS mail, says the press release.  

Candidates are encouraged to make an appointment and begin the nomination filing process as early as possible to ensure all paperwork is accurately completed and submitted on time.

“We expect an overwhelming number of candidate filings this November,” said Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey. “We strongly encourage all candidates to file as early as possible. Our Candidate Services Division can provide you with all the resources you need to file successfully.”

Candidates must pay all required filing fees prior to issuance of nomination documents and, if applicable, pay any candidate statement deposits at the time nomination documents are filed, says the press release.

Candidates are encouraged to file originally signed nomination documents, including a Declaration of Candidacy and nomination signatures, together in one packet with the County of Santa Clara Registrar of Voters’ office, Candidate Services Division no later than 5pm on Friday, Aug. 12, (or by Wednesday, Aug. 17, if an eligible incumbent does not file) to qualify as a candidate.

The following local offices are currently in the nominations period for Gilroy voters in the Nov. 8 election: Gilroy City Council (three seats), Gilroy Unified School District (Trustee Areas 1, 3, 4 and 7), Gavilan College Trustee Area 3 and Santa Clara Valley Water District 1.

For information, contact the Candidate Services Division at 408.299.8639; or contact the Registrar of Voters’ Office at 408.299.8683, toll-free at 866.430.8683, or visit sccvote.org.

Staff Report

