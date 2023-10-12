78.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
October 13, 2023
Article Search
nursery beautiful plants succulents
Various succulents are shown at Nursery Beautiful Plants in Gilroy. File photo by Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Nursery crops, mushrooms remain at the top in Santa Clara County agriculture

Crop values grew to $359M in 2022, report shows

By: Staff Report
41
0

Nursery crops and mushrooms remained at the top in Santa Clara County’s latest Crop Report, which was released Oct. 6. 

Overall, the value of Santa Clara County’s agricultural products rose 5.6% to nearly $359 million, the report shows. 

Nursery crops, which include edible and decorative plants such as vegetable seedlings, fruit trees, bedding plants, roses and shrubs, and succulents, remained the most valuable crop type in the county, increasing 5% to nearly $115 million in value.

Mushrooms, the second-most valuable crop in the county, were up 9% to nearly $87 million. Santa Clara County is known as one of the largest mushroom-growing regions in the United States, with 16,562 tons grown in 2022.

It was a banner year for tomatoes, with values of fresh tomatoes increasing by 70% to $16.9 million, while the value of processed tomatoes more than doubled, rising from $2.9 million to $6 million. 

“Food grown in Santa Clara County provides nourishment and enjoyment to local residents and people around the globe,” said Joe Deviney, the county’s agricultural commissioner. “The farmers and ranchers of the South Bay sustain our community, bolster the regional economy, and help support the broader food system.”

Supervisor Sylvia Arenas, who represents District 1 and most of the county’s farmland, said agriculture remains a cornerstone of the region’s economy and culture. 

“The agriculture industry is part of the fabric of Santa Clara County, improving our quality of life and making our community more sustainable,” she said. “Growing food here in the South Bay benefits our economy and environment, improves our health and well-being, and makes us more resilient in the face of climate change. As the value of our crops continues to grow, we celebrate the hard work, ingenuity, resilience and commitment of the diverse farmers and farmworkers that make this success possible.”

This year’s report, which can be viewed at tinyurl.com/5evrh7yn, spotlights South County farms, including B&T Farms, George Chiala Farms, Countryside Mushrooms and Bianchi Ranches.

B&T Farms, based in Gilroy, produces about 78 million pounds of processed tomatoes per year, which are used in such foods as Campbell’s soups.

George Chiala Farms, located in Morgan Hill, grows about 50 to 60 million pounds of peppers every year, the report noted.

The Crop Report also highlights local producers of Asian vegetables, most of which are consumed by Bay Area residents. Santa Clara County has roughly 191 Asian farmers who grow bok choy, daikon radish, yam leaf and other items that are popular in the Asian-American community. The value of those crops in 2022 was $11.5 million.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Agriculture

Julie Hutcheson named executive director of Green Foothills

Julie Hutcheson, a longtime Morgan Hill resident and environmental...
News

St. Louise Regional Hospital to provide free flu vaccinations

St. Louise Regional Hospital (SLRH) in Gilroy, a part...
Business

Newsom signs 56 housing bills, aiming to tackle affordable housing shortage

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 11 signed multiple...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
1,070FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Julie Hutcheson named executive director of Green Foothills

St. Louise Regional Hospital to provide free flu vaccinations