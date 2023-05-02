One dead in single-vehicle crash near Gilroy

A solo-car crash killed the passenger of a vehicle traveling on Highway 152 near Gilroy early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP incident report showed that a 23-year-old Los Banos woman was driving east on the highway just west of Bloomfield Avenue shortly before 4am May 1 in a 2014 BMW 328i.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the car was traveling at 65 mph when it made an unsafe turning movement that caused the driver to lose control of the car, which drove onto the shoulder of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver was uninjured but a 24-year-old female passenger—also from Los Banos—was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries, according to the CHP. The CHP report indicated that the use of alcohol, drugs or a combination of both was not a factor in this crash.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information that will aid this investigation to contact the Hollister-Gilroy CHP Area Office and advise Officer C. Rocha, ID 22827 at 408.427.0700.

