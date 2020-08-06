Overnight pavement work continues on First Street

Caltrans will continue with pavement and maintenance work on First Street/Highway 152 between Santa Teresa Boulevard and Highway 101.

Construction activities will include upgrading existing curb ramps, cold-plane and overlay, and grinding and paving to preserve and extend the life of the existing pavement. Construction began in August 2019 and is scheduled to be completed by winter 2020.

Nearby businesses and residents will experience normal construction noise which will be monitored. Work is weather permitting. The schedule and times are subject to change.

Overnight work schedule and lane closures:

Eastbound:

Monday through Thursday: 7pm-7am

Thursday through Friday: 7pm-6am

Friday through Saturday: 7pm-9am

Saturday through Sunday: 8pm-10am

Sunday through Monday: 9pm-7am

Westbound:

Monday through Saturday: 7pm-7am

Saturday through Sunday: 8pm-8am

Sunday through Monday: 8pm-7am

Message and directional signs will be in place to assist motorists traveling in the area. Motorists are advised to expect delays and allow extra time for their commute.