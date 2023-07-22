90 F
July 21, 2023
Person dies after being shot in Gilroy

By: Staff Report
A person was shot and later died at the hospital on Thursday night in Gilroy.

According to Gilroy Police, at about 8:58pm, a member of the Gilroy Police Department was at Saint Louise Regional Hospital on an unrelated assignment when a victim of a gunshot wound was brought to the hospital for medical aid.  

Hospital staff immediately provided life-saving measures, but despite their efforts, the victim succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.  

Police say it appears the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Columbine Court based on the preliminary investigation. Police do not believe there is a threat to the safety of the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gilroy Police Detective Cat Fraide at 408.846.0335 or [email protected]. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at 408.846.0330.

