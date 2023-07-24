Suspect arrested in Thursday evening homicide in Gilroy

Gilroy Police arrested a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation Friday.
Police identified Edwin Sanchez, an 18-year-old resident of Gilroy, as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night.
Sanchez was taken into custody Friday at approximately 7:20pm on the 900 block of First Street without incident, according to police.
A person with a gunshot wound was brought to St. Louise Regional Hospital and died Thursday night, police said.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
The homicide is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gilroy Police Detective Cat Fraide at 408.846.0335 or [email protected]. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 408.846.0330.
I would like to see a follow up on the prosecution of this person written up in newspaper. Perhaps knowing the prosecution and years in Jail will discourage other young folks committing a crime like this. When we have freedom little do they know that being lock up will be a different story for them. Young people have no Clue. It is a Sad situation for all involved, the families and friends left behind to deal with this senseless act.