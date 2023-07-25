92.1 F
Gilroy
July 25, 2023
NewsCrimeFeatured

San Jose Police arrest Gilroy man, four teens for home invasion, attempted murder

By: Staff Report
A 20-year-old Gilroy man and four juveniles were arrested last week in connection with a home invasion and shooting at a South San Jose home two weeks ago.

Evan Haley of Gilroy was arrested July 18 at a Santa Clara residence and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of armed robbery and attempted murder.

The four teens who allegedly participated in the July 11 home invasion on the 100 block of Bendorf Drive in the Edenvale neighborhood of South San Jose, near Blossom Hill and Highway 101, were also arrested on warrants based on information developed by San Jose detectives and booked into Juvenile Hall.

Officers said they responded to a home invasion, and found a victim who had been shot at least once. Police said the victim, who was not identified, was hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting.

Robbery detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects and search warrants for their residences, which yielded five handguns (one “ghost gun” and four unregistered), extended gun magazines, drum magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yee #4342 of the San Jose Police Robbery Unit at [email protected] or 408.277.4166.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
