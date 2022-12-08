good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
53.6 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
December 8, 2022
Article Search
rotary club of gilroy mike dorn jay baksa susan patereau
Mike Dorn (from left), Jay Baksa and Susan Patereau join other Rotarians in wrapping gifts for children during the Rotary Club of Gilroy’s Dec. 6 meeting. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Photo: Gilroy Rotary clubs wrap donated gifts

By: Erik Chalhoub
19
0

The Rotary Club of Gilroy partnered with the Sunrise Rotary Club in donating gifts for Rebekah Children’s Services. Rotarian Kelly Ramirez said club members well exceeded the goal of 300 gifts, including $1,200 in gift cards, for youth ages 0-18. Nayeli Ceja Aguiano of Rebekah Children’s Services said the organization is supporting 1,500 youth this holiday season, and efforts such as Rotary’s makes a big difference in meeting those needs. RCS’ annual Night of Lights returns Dec. 8-11, beginning at 5pm each day, featuring music, activities, photos with Santa, food and more. The free event takes place at 290 IOOF Ave. Meanwhile, the Gilroy After Hours Rotary is set to donate hundreds of gift stockings for the Mt. Madonna YMCA House of Toys drive.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy FFA competes in annual competition

submitted -
On Nov. 17, 14 Gilroy FFA members traveled to...
News

Local Scene: Tree planting, holiday benefit concert

Staff Report -
Trees ready to be planted at Christmas Hill Park Volunteers...
News

Dry year in California leads to meager water allocation

Staff Report -
As California faces a likely fourth consecutive year of...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
894FollowersFollow
2,609FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
gilroy ffa

Gilroy FFA competes in annual competition

Marisa Zulaski Our City Forest South County Annex Arbor Day tree planting

Local Scene: Tree planting, holiday benefit concert