Photo: Gilroy Rotary clubs wrap donated gifts

The Rotary Club of Gilroy partnered with the Sunrise Rotary Club in donating gifts for Rebekah Children’s Services. Rotarian Kelly Ramirez said club members well exceeded the goal of 300 gifts, including $1,200 in gift cards, for youth ages 0-18. Nayeli Ceja Aguiano of Rebekah Children’s Services said the organization is supporting 1,500 youth this holiday season, and efforts such as Rotary’s makes a big difference in meeting those needs. RCS’ annual Night of Lights returns Dec. 8-11, beginning at 5pm each day, featuring music, activities, photos with Santa, food and more. The free event takes place at 290 IOOF Ave. Meanwhile, the Gilroy After Hours Rotary is set to donate hundreds of gift stockings for the Mt. Madonna YMCA House of Toys drive.