December 8, 2022
Gilroy FFA members earned high marks during the annual Best Informed Greenhand and Cooperative Marketing competition at Westmont High School in Campbell on Nov. 17. Photo courtesy of Gilroy FFA
Gilroy FFA competes in annual competition

By: Ximena Trujillo
On Nov. 17, 14 Gilroy FFA members traveled to Westmont High School in Campbell to compete against five other schools at the annual Best Informed Greenhand and Cooperative Marketing competition.

The Marketing event seeks to effectively prepare the students with the practices and operations of Agricultural Cooperatives. Workers seeking careers in cooperative marketing must not only develop a high degree of knowledge and skill; they must also develop the ability to solve difficult problems. This event blends the testing of manipulative skills and knowledge required for careers in operations and marketing. Members of the team include: Caitlyn Correia, Sawyer Tankersley, Santiago Trujillo, Olivia Epps, Daniel Garamendi, Yesenia Garcia. The team placed fourth overall.

The objective of the Best Informed Greenhand contest is to understand the aims, purposes, history and structure of the Local, State and National FFA student organizations and know the opportunities it makes available as referenced in the current National FFA Manual and State Constitution. This contest is for freshmen members only. 

Members of our team include: Isabella Alvarez-Rubio, McKenna Cooper, Tiago Sousa, Wyatt VanLaar, Mylie Foster, Kylie Jimenez, Kallista Rutman and Elizabeth Rios. The team placed first overall, and McKenna Cooper received first place High Individual, Tiago Sousa received third place High Individual, Isabella Alvarez-Rubio received fourth place High Individual, and Mylie Foster received fifth place High Individual. 

We are very proud of our students and the success they have had!

