Local Scene: Tree planting, holiday benefit concert

Trees ready to be planted at Christmas Hill Park

Volunteers are invited to help plant trees at Christmas Hill Park on Dec. 10.

The demonstration site, installed in partnership with Santa Clara County and Our City Forest, will showcase 20 native trees and will be planted in a section of the park just north of the Miller Red Barn on the Ranch Site.

The planting will take place from 9am–noon.

The City of Gilroy has partnered with Our City Forest, a San Jose-based nonprofit that provides trees and educational services for residents, to provide a tree replacement program for city-owned trees that have been removed.

This demonstration site, once planted, will be used as a location for residents to view and select native trees for possible tree replacement of trees through the Our City Forest program.

For information and to RSVP, visit ourcityforest.eventbrite.com.

Concert benefits choir, art center

6th Street Studios and Art Center, 64 West Sixth St., will present a holiday benefit concert on Dec. 11 at 2pm.

The concert will feature harpist Alexandra Perdew and her students, and the Gilroy High School Choir.

All proceeds go to the Gilroy High School Choir booster, and 6th Street Studios and Art Center’s youth programs.

For information and tickets, visit 6thstreetartstudios.org.

Recycle old mattresses at Rosso Furniture

The Mattress Recycling Council recently announced a new public site for mattress collection located at Rosso Furniture, 212 Tennant Ave. in Morgan Hill.

South County residents can drop off mattresses, free of charge, for recycling on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4pm.

This drop-off location is for mattresses only. To recycle or dispose of other bulky items, residents should contact the San Martin Transfer Station located at 14070 Llagas Ave. Items recycled or disposed of at the San Martin Transfer Station may require a fee.

For information, visit byebyemattress.com.

AAUW hopes to inspire girls to become political leaders

AAUW California announced its new virtual statewide program, Gov Trek. The goal is to address the shortage of women in political leadership roles by galvanizing a new generation to pursue careers in public service and elected office.

Over five two-hour sessions, students will engage in interactive activities with exposure to women legislators, career options, and the inner workings of a political campaign. The program will culminate in a team competition to create a realistic campaign simulation.

Gov Trek is open to any girl currently enrolled as a California high school junior or senior, whether in public, private, home, or continuation high schools. Students can register online on a first-come, first-served basis at aauw-ca.org.

The registration deadline is Jan. 14. The program can accommodate 150 students.

Gov Trek is presented by AAUW California, the 9,000-plus member state arm of the American Association of University Women and its more than 115 local branches throughout California.

“We’re honored to collaborate with California AAUW branches, education, government and community leaders to remove barriers to women in political leadership and increase access to public service jobs,” said Sandi Gabe, AAUW California president. “We look forward to creating a more diverse government by building capacity and a pipeline of talent from female populations in California.”

To learn about local branch activities and membership opportunities, contact Sandra Makela at [email protected] or visit Gilroy-ca.aauw.net.