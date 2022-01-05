Photo: Major injuries in Hecker Pass plunge

Emergency officials pull a driver out of a Honda Civic on Hecker Pass Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol said the male driver and a male passenger were traveling east on Hecker Pass Road (Highway 152) north of Pacific View Terrace at 2:45pm when the driver lost control. The Honda shot off the right shoulder and barrel-rolled down a 30-foot hill. While the passenger managed to escape without injuries, the driver was trapped. A crew from Cal Fire pulled the victim from the car. He was taken to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, where a CALSTAR air ambulance picked him up and flew him to trauma center. The incident is still under investigation.

A CALSTAR air ambulance lifts off from the entrance to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds Tuesday on its way to an out of county trauma center with the driver of a car that plunged off a cliff on nearby Hecker Pass. Photo: Tarmo Hannula