good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.9 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
January 5, 2022
Article Search
hecker pass road highway crash cal fire california highway patrol
Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedNews

Photo: Major injuries in Hecker Pass plunge

By: Tarmo Hannula
298
0

Emergency officials pull a driver out of a Honda Civic on Hecker Pass Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol said the male driver and a male passenger were traveling east on Hecker Pass Road (Highway 152) north of Pacific View Terrace at 2:45pm when the driver lost control. The Honda shot off the right shoulder and barrel-rolled down a 30-foot hill. While the passenger managed to escape without injuries, the driver was trapped. A crew from Cal Fire pulled the victim from the car. He was taken to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, where a CALSTAR air ambulance picked him up and flew him to trauma center. The incident is still under investigation.

hecker pass road highway crash cal fire california highway patrol calstar helicopter
A CALSTAR air ambulance lifts off from the entrance to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds Tuesday on its way to an out of county trauma center with the driver of a car that plunged off a cliff on nearby Hecker Pass. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Uvas Reservoir about to overflow as wet season begins

Tarmo Hannula -
The Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill is the fullest...
Gavilan College

Gavilan College basketball team ready to take things up a notch in conference

Tarmo Hannula -
Gavilan College men’s basketball coach Derek Jensen likes where...
News

Photos: Burrito Run rings in the New Year

Tarmo Hannula -
Hungry motorcyclists from Gilroy and beyond convened downtown to...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
uvas reservoir morgan hill fishing

Uvas Reservoir about to overflow as wet season begins

Gavilan College basketball team ready to take things up a notch...