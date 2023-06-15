PHOTO: Mount Madonna School Class of 2023

Mount Madonna School announced Cecily Kelly, Mariah Cohen and Samuel Kaplan as the 2023 co-valedictorians and Zoey Ocampo-Sobkoviak as salutatorian.

Mount Madonna School’s 2023 high school graduation ceremony will be held at the school’s upper campus on June 15 at 10:30am.

“The graduating class is comprised of academically strong and creative students,” said Head of School Ann Goewert. “I am proud of Cecily Kelly, Mariah Cohen, Sam Kaplan and Zoey Ocampo-Sobkoviak for their hard work and personal accomplishments.”

Cohen will attend the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and plans to major in biology or marine biology.

Kaplan will attend Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY Purchase).

Kelly will attend the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).